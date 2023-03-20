Share:

HYDERABAD - The US State of Georgia and Pakistan’s Sindh Province are set to establish sister state-province relations under a resolution passed by Georgia’s legislature. The Resolution, introduced by State Representative Farooq Mughal, a Democratic Party leader of Pakistani origin, states that a sister-state relationship between the State of Georgia and the Province of Sindh would promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations between the two entities. Georgia is the 24th-largest in area and 8th most populous of the 50 United States.