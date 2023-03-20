Share:

QUETTA - At least 10 people were swept away by a torrent in the Awaran and Zhob areas of Balochistan as the Meteorological De­partment forecast more rains in the prov­ince on Sunday. The Met office forecast strong winds, rain with thunder and hail at few places in Quetta, Musakhel, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibi, Nasirabad and Lasbela in the next 24 hours. Earlier on Saturday, The Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) officials said that eight mem­bers of a family were among 10 people swept away by the torrents after heavy rain. PDMA officials said torrential rains, which started on Friday evening, caused flash floods. They said eight members of the family, including three women, two children, and three men, were way to Kalat from Awaran by a vehicle. They were washed away as they tried to go across a stream near Jhao. According to PDMA, levies and Awaran administration personnel rushed to the scene and recov­ered seven bodies and shifted them to a nearby hospital from where they were dispatched to their native town Surab. Search for the one body continued till night. In the other incident, two men and their 10 goats were washed away in Zhob. According to officials, they were shepherds and were grazing their goats when caught in heavy rain. The body of Muhammad Shafiq, 60, was found in the hilly area of Sombaza, close to the Pak-Afghan border, while Masood Khan, 16, was still missing.