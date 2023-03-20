Share:

MULTAN - Trader organisations on Sunday ex­pressed concerns over the rising in­cidents of robbery in the city and de­manded the department concerned to take notice of law and order situation. President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran South Punjab Arif Fasih Ullah along­with other traders staged a protest demonstration after dacoity at shop of Malik Abid Haans and the snatching of bike at Khair-ul-Muarif Road. Similar­ly, another dacoity at a fish meat shop at the same road. He demanded of CPO Multan to take immediate action against the SHOs concerned over in­cidents of dacoities. On this occasion, scores of traders were also present.

THIEF GANG BUSTED, STOLEN VALUABLES RECOVERED

Shah Rukan-e-Alam police busted a notorious thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their posses­sion during a raid conducted here on Sunday. According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Qurat-ul-Ain conducted a raid and busted notori­ous Ashi gang. The police team arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Aslam alias Ashi and an­other. Three stolen motorcycles worth Rs270,000 and cash Rs30,000 have been recovered from the criminals by tracing three cases. Further investiga­tions were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were ex­pected, police sources added.

MOTORCYCLE LIFTER GANG BUSTED, THREE HELD

Qutabpur police busted a notori­ous motorcycle lifter gang and ar­rested its three members besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crack­down launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Qutabpur police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Omer Farooq launched a crack­down against the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other ve­hicles. The police busted the notori­ous Shama gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Islam alias Shama and two others. The police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles, one loader rickshaw and cash Rs100,000 from their possession by tracing ten cases from the arrested criminals. Fur­ther investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.