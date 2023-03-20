MULTAN - Trader organisations on Sunday expressed concerns over the rising incidents of robbery in the city and demanded the department concerned to take notice of law and order situation. President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran South Punjab Arif Fasih Ullah alongwith other traders staged a protest demonstration after dacoity at shop of Malik Abid Haans and the snatching of bike at Khair-ul-Muarif Road. Similarly, another dacoity at a fish meat shop at the same road. He demanded of CPO Multan to take immediate action against the SHOs concerned over incidents of dacoities. On this occasion, scores of traders were also present.
THIEF GANG BUSTED, STOLEN VALUABLES RECOVERED
Shah Rukan-e-Alam police busted a notorious thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a raid conducted here on Sunday. According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Qurat-ul-Ain conducted a raid and busted notorious Ashi gang. The police team arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Aslam alias Ashi and another. Three stolen motorcycles worth Rs270,000 and cash Rs30,000 have been recovered from the criminals by tracing three cases. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.
MOTORCYCLE LIFTER GANG BUSTED, THREE HELD
Qutabpur police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.
In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Qutabpur police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Omer Farooq launched a crackdown against the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other vehicles. The police busted the notorious Shama gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Islam alias Shama and two others. The police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles, one loader rickshaw and cash Rs100,000 from their possession by tracing ten cases from the arrested criminals. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.