NAWABSHAH - The Forest Department Shaheed Benazirabad on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon has launched a tree planta­tion campaign in order to make the atmosphere green and environment-friendly. The forest department would plant trees from Bilawal Chowk to Qa­landari Morre, Zardari House Road, from Bushehri Road to NS Filling Sta­tion, SSP Chowk and other locations of Nawabshah city. In this regard DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that the tree plantation campaign would bring beauty to the city while the environ­ment would also improve. He said that directives are issued to officials of For­est Department for planting more and more trees and their after care.