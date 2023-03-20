Share:

MITHI-A woman and two minor boys fell into an underground water tank and drowned when its roof suddenly caved-in at a house in Modoor village near Kaloi town.

Villagers said that the victims identified as Ms Nehra, 60, Adnan, 4, and Abdul Hafeez, 5, had died well before their relatives and neighbours could have come to their rescue.They were distantly related to each other and were among the guests who had gathered in the house to congratulate the house owner, their common relative, on performing umrah. The bodies were taken out by the villagers and brought to their native areas for burial.

Two brothers killed over old rivalry near Shikarpur

Two brothers were gunned down at village Habib Jatoi in the jurisdiction of Rustam Police Station on Sunday in early hours.

According to police, a deadly clash broke out between two rival communities of Atrani and Kamalani Jatois at village Habib Brohi which resulted in killing of two brothers Zulfqar Ali Atrani Jatoi and Noor Muhammad Atrani Jatoi.

The cause behind the incident was stated to be the matter of Karo-Kari that happened some years ago. The bodies of deceased brothers were lying for more than five hours on the spot due to heavy exchange of firing between both the rival groups.

More than 35 precious lives of both the parties have so far been lost in this dispute. No FIR was registered till late evening of Sunday.