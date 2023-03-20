Share:

SARGODHA - The Jhal Chakian police claim to have recovered weapons from a van, regis­tration number AEY-599, during snap checking, here on Sunday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mu­hammad Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui told the media the police recovered 20 rifles, 88 pistols, 35 magazines, 175 gun magazines, 157 pistol maga­zines, two Kalashnikovs, five daggers and 39,850 bullets from the van. He said that the van driver managed to escape from the scene during the checking process. District Police Offi­cer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the police performance.

POLICE UNEARTH KITE MANUFACTURING FACTORY, ARREST FIVE

Sargodha police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five people and re­covered thousands of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

In a crackdown against kite-flying, the police conducted a raid and un­earthed a kite manufacturing fac­tory and arrested its owner and four workers identified as Hamid, Shafqat, Rafaqat and Naveed. The police seized hundreds of kites, twine and other material from the factory.

Cases have been registered against the accused. A police spokesperson said the district police arrested 110 kite sellers/flyers and recovered 800 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during the current month. District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kam­ran has urged the parents not to al­low their children to violate the kite flying ban, otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.

FOUR SHOPS FINED FOR PROFITEERING

Kotmomin Assistant Commissioner (AC) on Sunday imposed a total fine of Rs110,000 on four shopkeepers for selling commodities at exorbi­tant rates in the city. In a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, the AC visited various markets in his re­spective tehsil and found four shop­keepers for profiteering and imposed fine on them. He said that crackdown against profiteers and hoarders would continue on daily basis. Later, the AC visited vegetable market and observed the bidding process. He directed the fruit sellers and dealers to sell fruits and vegetables at control rates.