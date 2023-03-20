Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan vowed on Monday to counter "violence" at any cost.

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on Mr Khan in his Zaman Park residence to discuss the country’s political situation. Apart from that, both the leaders also discussed the strategy over the PTI’s public gathering on March 22.

Both Mr Khan and Mr Elahi strongly condemned "the police operation and the illegitimate arrests of the PTI leaders".

In connection with the PTI’s gathering, Mr Khan said, "The PTI’s public gathering on Wednesday will be a turning point in a bid to get rid of the cruel rulers."

Meanwhile, Mr Elahi took a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, claiming, “Maryam is the mastermind behind the police attack on Imran Khan’s residence.”

Mr Elahi also vehemently condemned the arrest of PTI stalwart Hassaan Niazi.

Expressing his thoughts over the elections, Mr Elahi believed that the elections would happen and Mr Khan will become premier again.