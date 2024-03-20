Wednesday, March 20, 2024
11 students from top Kenyan university killed in bus crash

Agencies
March 20, 2024
NAIROBI  -  A bus carrying students from a top Kenyan univer­sity collided with a truck on a busy highway after skidding in heavy rain, killing 11 of them and seri­ously injuring 42, police said. 

The accident occurred at 5:50 pm (1450 GMT) Monday at Maungu, 360 kilometres (220 miles) from the capital Nairobi, when the students from Kenyatta University were travelling to the coastal town of Mombasa. Ten people died on impact and another died later in hospital, police said, adding that 42 people were seriously injured. “The driver of (the) university bus was overtaking a fleet of motor vehicles and as it was raining heavily, the bus skidded to the right side of the road,” the po­lice report said. 

This “prompted the driver of the truck to avoid head on collision, hence hitting the left side of the university bus,” it added. The bus was carrying 58 people on an academic trip.

