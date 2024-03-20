20,000 e-bikes will be provided to students on installments: CM Maryam

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Monday advised riders to adhere to the speed limit for safe travel.
She stated this while addressing a ceremony in Lahore. She directed rider companies to arrange safety gear for their riders. She also directed the labour department to implement safety regulations regarding gear in letter and spirit. She added that 20000 bikes will be provided to students on two year soft installments.
The Punjab cabinet which met here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair approved the jail trial of PTI leaders Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi besides taking key decisions on different other subjects.
The cabinet took up the matter of jail trial proceedings of the PTI leaders in Adiala jail after an Anti-Terrorism Court sought fresh approval in this regard by the new cabinet. Previously, the caretaker government had fulfilled this formality in view security concerns raised by law enforcement agencies.
The cabinet also granted approval to handing over of Lahore Knowledge Park to Punjab Central Business District Development Authority as the land will be transferred to CBD to build Pakistan’s largest IT city.
The meeting was told that Pakistan’s first IT city was being built in Lahore with Tech giants like Google and Microsoft showning their interests in the IT City. World’s major educational institutions will be invited to build campuses in the Knowledge City. There will be a Film City too. The chief minister directed to complete both IT towers in one year.
The Cabinet ratified the approval of annual budget and supplementary budget grant for the year 2023-24. The Cabinet also approved a project for the supply of 20,000 petrol and electric bikes by the Bank of Punjab. Madam Chief Minister observed that electric bikes are essential to reduce environmental pollution but are currently not that much viable due to risk of battery theft and low mileage. “Therefore, tt has been decided to give petrol bikes along with electric bikes.” She said, adding that in order to reduce burden on students, the down payment will be reduced to Rs 25,000 and the monthly installment will also be less than Rs 5,000.
The meeting decided that distribution of bikes will start in May this year and a separate scheme will be introduced to give bikes to students who have achieved significant success in examinations.
The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval for the extension of posting on deputation of CEO Punjab Transport Company.
The Cabinet approved the provincial representation of Punjab in the Council of Common Interest Secretariat. The approval for the transfer of Government of Punjab’s Grade 19 Vacancy in Council of Common Interests Secretariat Islamabad was also granted. The Punjab Air Ambulance Project was also discussed in the meeting.
Madam Chief Minister noted that all facilities are available for the rich and the influential people, but nothing to save the life of a poor man. “We want to provide every facility of timely treatment to our people.”, she said.
The chief minister lamented that it was unfortunate that Sargodha does not have adequate facilities for the treatment and transfer of heart attack patients. “While sitting in offices, it seems that an air ambulance is not needed, but it is needed because Rescue 1122 received 11 hundred calls for air ambulances in emergencies.”, she argued.
Madam Chief Minister noted that heart attack patients arrived from distant areas within 8 hours in Lahore PIC Emergency. “Therefore, the Air Ambulance Project is very much needed, but it will be rolled out on a trial basis in the first phase.” The chief minister further stated: “We should feel the pain for the poor. How sad it was that sanitary workers lost their lives in Faisalabad due to lack of safety kits.”
The Cabinet also gave in principle approval to reduce the number of law officers in Punjab to 66 after following a strict performance-based criteria. Madam Chief Minister said,” I have not recommended anyone.” She added,” Corruption, political affiliation and incompetence will not be tolerated in Government service.” Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab Police, Secretaries and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday visited the family of Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali, who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on an army check post in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. The CM offered Fatheha and prayed for departed soul. “Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. Our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability,” she said. She added that the whole nation will remain thankful for the sacrifice rendered by Syed Kashif Ali as well as his family. It may be noted that 7 soldiers of Pakistan Army, including two officers, were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces’ post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district some four days ago.