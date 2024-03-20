20,000 e-bikes will be provided to students on installments: CM Maryam

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Monday advised riders to adhere to the speed limit for safe travel.

She stated this while addressing a ceremony in Lahore. She directed rider companies to ar­range safety gear for their riders. She also directed the labour department to implement safety regulations regarding gear in letter and spirit. She added that 20000 bikes will be provided to students on two year soft in­stallments.

The Punjab cabinet which met here on Tuesday with Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair approved the jail trial of PTI leaders Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi besides taking key decisions on different other subjects.

The cabinet took up the mat­ter of jail trial proceedings of the PTI leaders in Adiala jail after an Anti-Terrorism Court sought fresh approval in this regard by the new cabinet. Previously, the caretaker government had ful­filled this formality in view se­curity concerns raised by law enforcement agencies.

The cabinet also granted ap­proval to handing over of Lahore Knowledge Park to Punjab Cen­tral Business District Develop­ment Authority as the land will be transferred to CBD to build Pakistan’s largest IT city.

The meeting was told that Pa­kistan’s first IT city was being built in Lahore with Tech gi­ants like Google and Microsoft showning their interests in the IT City. World’s major educa­tional institutions will be invited to build campuses in the Knowl­edge City. There will be a Film City too. The chief minister di­rected to complete both IT tow­ers in one year.

The Cabinet ratified the ap­proval of annual budget and supplementary budget grant for the year 2023-24. The Cab­inet also approved a project for the supply of 20,000 petrol and electric bikes by the Bank of Punjab. Madam Chief Minister observed that electric bikes are essential to reduce environmen­tal pollution but are currently not that much viable due to risk of battery theft and low mileage. “Therefore, tt has been decided to give petrol bikes along with electric bikes.” She said, adding that in order to reduce burden on students, the down payment will be reduced to Rs 25,000 and the monthly installment will also be less than Rs 5,000.

The meeting decided that dis­tribution of bikes will start in May this year and a separate scheme will be introduced to give bikes to students who have achieved significant success in examinations.

The Cabinet also gave in-prin­ciple approval for the extension of posting on deputation of CEO Punjab Transport Company.

The Cabinet approved the pro­vincial representation of Pun­jab in the Council of Common In­terest Secretariat. The approval for the transfer of Government of Punjab’s Grade 19 Vacancy in Council of Common Interests Secretariat Islamabad was also granted. The Punjab Air Ambu­lance Project was also discussed in the meeting.

Madam Chief Minister noted that all facilities are available for the rich and the influential peo­ple, but nothing to save the life of a poor man. “We want to provide every facility of timely treatment to our people.”, she said.

The chief minister lament­ed that it was unfortunate that Sargodha does not have ade­quate facilities for the treatment and transfer of heart attack pa­tients. “While sitting in offices, it seems that an air ambulance is not needed, but it is needed be­cause Rescue 1122 received 11 hundred calls for air ambulanc­es in emergencies.”, she argued.

Madam Chief Minister not­ed that heart attack patients arrived from distant areas within 8 hours in Lahore PIC Emergency. “Therefore, the Air Ambulance Project is very much needed, but it will be rolled out on a trial basis in the first phase.” The chief minis­ter further stated: “We should feel the pain for the poor. How sad it was that sanitary work­ers lost their lives in Faisalabad due to lack of safety kits.”

The Cabinet also gave in prin­ciple approval to reduce the number of law officers in Pun­jab to 66 after following a strict performance-based criteria. Madam Chief Minister said,” I have not recommended any­one.” She added,” Corruption, political affiliation and incom­petence will not be tolerated in Government service.” Provin­cial Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab Police, Secretaries and other senior officers con­cerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday visited the family of Lt. Colonel Syed Ka­shif Ali, who embraced mar­tyrdom in a terrorist attack on an army check post in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. The CM of­fered Fatheha and prayed for departed soul. “Sacrifices ren­dered by our officers and men shall never go waste. Our fight against terrorism shall contin­ue till achievement of enduring peace and stability,” she said. She added that the whole na­tion will remain thankful for the sacrifice rendered by Syed Kashif Ali as well as his fam­ily. It may be noted that 7 sol­diers of Pakistan Army, includ­ing two officers, were martyred in a terrorist attack on a secu­rity forces’ post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan dis­trict some four days ago.