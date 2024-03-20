60 kids die of Pneumonia in Multan hospital since Jan: MS

MULTAN - With the death of another child, the total number of kids who died of Pneumonia reached 60 in the Children Complex since January this year. Children Complex Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Kamran Asif told media on Tuesday that the kids died from January to March 18. He stated that exactly 1,825 patients reported in Inpatient Department (IPDs), while 374 visited Outpatient Department (OPD) within this period in the health facility. In the last 24 hours, 5 patients visited OPD and 14 IPD, while 18 recovered, he concluded.
GOVT COMMITTED TO PRIORITISE HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY FOR CITIZENS: ACS
South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Faud Hashim Rabbani emphasised the government’s commitment to prioritising healthcare accessibility for its citizens. He was addressing a meeting convened to assess status of healthcare projects in south Punjab.
It was attended by Secretary Services Amjad Shoaib Tareen, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Afzal Nasir Khan, Medical Superintendent Dr Mudabar, while the Secretary C&W south Punjab joined the meeting through video link.
He issued specific directives to expedite upgradation of remaining wards at Nishtar Hospital-I here within three months, with round-the-clock deployment of labour. Additionally, he contended that significant milestones were achieved in the construction of Nishtar Hospital-II. The treatment services were already catering to substantial number of patients daily, what he was briefed in the meeting.Rabbani also emphasised the prompt completion of major healthcare initiatives in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar districts and Dera Ghazi Khan division.
The ACS issued directions to complete the remaining work of Nishtar Hospital-II as well. Underlying the ongoing efforts to bolster healthcare infrastructure across all districts, he said a comprehensive roadmap for timely completion of development projects was being devised with foolproof strategy. He assured the removal of any obstacles hindering progress on projects and pledged of using adequate funding for their swift execution.
On the occasion, the ACS was briefed that eight wards at Nishtar Hospital-I were already undergone upgrades, with the remaining slated for completion within the specified timeframe.