60 kids die of Pneumonia in Multan hospital since Jan: MS

MULTAN - With the death of another child, the total number of kids who died of Pneumo­nia reached 60 in the Chil­dren Complex since January this year. Children Complex Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Kamran Asif told media on Tuesday that the kids died from January to March 18. He stated that exactly 1,825 patients re­ported in Inpatient Depart­ment (IPDs), while 374 vis­ited Outpatient Department (OPD) within this period in the health facility. In the last 24 hours, 5 patients visited OPD and 14 IPD, while 18 recovered, he concluded.

GOVT COMMITTED TO PRIORITISE HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY FOR CITIZENS: ACS

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Faud Hashim Rabbani empha­sised the government’s commitment to prioritising healthcare accessibility for its citizens. He was address­ing a meeting convened to assess status of healthcare projects in south Punjab.

It was attended by Secre­tary Services Amjad Shoaib Tareen, Secretary Special­ised Healthcare Afzal Nasir Khan, Medical Superinten­dent Dr Mudabar, while the Secretary C&W south Punjab joined the meeting through video link.

He issued specific direc­tives to expedite upgrada­tion of remaining wards at Nishtar Hospital-I here within three months, with round-the-clock deploy­ment of labour. Addition­ally, he contended that sig­nificant milestones were achieved in the construction of Nishtar Hospital-II. The treatment services were already catering to sub­stantial number of patients daily, what he was briefed in the meeting.Rabbani also emphasised the prompt completion of major health­care initiatives in Bahawal­pur, Rahim Yar Khan, Baha­walnagar districts and Dera Ghazi Khan division.

The ACS issued directions to complete the remaining work of Nishtar Hospital-II as well. Underlying the ongoing efforts to bolster healthcare infrastructure across all districts, he said a comprehensive roadmap for timely completion of de­velopment projects was be­ing devised with foolproof strategy. He assured the removal of any obstacles hindering progress on proj­ects and pledged of using adequate funding for their swift execution.

On the occasion, the ACS was briefed that eight wards at Nishtar Hospital-I were already undergone up­grades, with the remaining slated for completion within the specified timeframe.