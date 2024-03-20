600 Pakistanis start overseas careers after landmark agreements

ISLAMABAD - In a landmark moment for employ­ment mobility, 600 Pakistani profes­sionals have embarked on interna­tional careers, following the successful negotiation of strategic employment agreements with global partners.

This departure marks a significant milestone in the initiative led by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, under­scoring Pakistan’s commitment to en­hancing global employment opportuni­ties for its workforce. An official source told APP that this effort has opened thousands of job avenues across di­verse sectors for Pakistani profession­als, reflecting the country’s proactive engagement on the international stage.

Departing from major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Pesha­war, the professionals expressed grati­tude for the seamless process facilitat­ed by the government. Their departure, witnessed by families and ministry offi­cials seeing off Islamabad’s contingent, illustrates the government’s dedication to supporting its citizens’ aspirations. The initial batch of 600 professionals marks just the beginning.

This figure is set to rise substantially as global employers continue to con­duct interviews and select candidates on a daily basis. The success of this ini­tiative reflects not only on the number of job placements but also on the swift timeline of execution: from signing agreements to deploying the workforce abroad, all processes were completed within a remarkable 90-day window.

It is pertinent to mention that these are only those candidates selected through the Governments Overseas Employment Corporation(OEC) and private Overseas Employment pro­moters have also made strides due to their agreements. To date, with 50 in­ternational agreements yielding over 10,000 interviews, this initiative has culminated in the selection of 600 candidates ready to showcase Paki­stan’s skilled workforce globally.

He emphasized the critical role of continuous engagement with nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and European countries, alongside partici­pation in global expos and meetups, in securing these opportunities. The synergy between public and private sectors has been pivotal, with the gov­ernment issuing licenses to private Overseas Employment Promoters, enhancing the scope for Pakistanis to access international job markets. A notable milestone in these endeavors was Pakistan’s first-ever participation in an international HR expo in Riyadh.