76 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

MULTAN - District administration has arrested 76 shopkeep­ers and imposed fine of over Rs1.4 million besides FIRs against 18 shopkeepers during the ongoing crack­down against profiteering across the district. This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer while presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates regarding ongoing crack­down here on Tuesday. The DC said that strict action was being taken against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high prices during the holy month of Ramazan. He said that price control magis­trates have been directed to ensure stern action against profiteers and the shop­keepers over failure in dis­playing price lists on their shops. The DC maintained that amendment was being made in controlled rates after comprehensive moni­toring of the market rates adding that the price con­trol magistrates have been directed to not only impose heavy fine on violators but also send them to jail. He said that as per directives of the provincial government, crackdown would continue during the month of Rama­zan under the vision to offer maximum relief to masses.