Alhamra hosts exhibition ‘Challenging Oeuvres’

LAHORE - The Alhamra Arts Center welcomed art enthusiasts to a thought-provok­ing exhibition titled “Challenging Oeuvres”here on Tuesday. Accord­ing to a spokesperson, the exhibition serves as a platform for the remark­able overlooked artists affiliated with the Differently-Abled Artists Consortium (DAAC) in the United States(US). Through their compel­ling works, these artists aimed to evoke profound emotions and spark meaningful conversations among viewers. Presented by ForArtsSake, in collaboration with DAAC, the exhi­bition marked a significant endeav­our to introduce Pakistani audiences to the diverse and impactful art. produced under the DAAC banner. By showcasing the talent of margin­alized artists, ForArtsSake endeav­ours to enrich the local art scene and promote inclusivity within the artistic community. “Challenging Oeuvres” invited visitors to explore the intricate life experiences, rich emotions and exceptional talents of these artists. It celebrated their re­silience, creativity, and indomitable spirit in the face of adversity. The ex­hibition also paid homage to the late Mutaher Azizuddin, whose artistic legacy continues to inspire.