Alhamra hosts exhibition ‘Challenging Oeuvres’

LAHORE - The Alhamra Arts Center welcomed art enthusiasts to a thought-provoking exhibition titled “Challenging Oeuvres”here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson, the exhibition serves as a platform for the remarkable overlooked artists affiliated with the Differently-Abled Artists Consortium (DAAC) in the United States(US). Through their compelling works, these artists aimed to evoke profound emotions and spark meaningful conversations among viewers. Presented by ForArtsSake, in collaboration with DAAC, the exhibition marked a significant endeavour to introduce Pakistani audiences to the diverse and impactful art. produced under the DAAC banner. By showcasing the talent of marginalized artists, ForArtsSake endeavours to enrich the local art scene and promote inclusivity within the artistic community. “Challenging Oeuvres” invited visitors to explore the intricate life experiences, rich emotions and exceptional talents of these artists. It celebrated their resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit in the face of adversity. The exhibition also paid homage to the late Mutaher Azizuddin, whose artistic legacy continues to inspire.