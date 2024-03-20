Ameer Balaj case: Organised Crime Unit arrests another suspects

The Organised Crime Unit (OCU) arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of Ameer Balaj, son of the late underworld figure Tipu Truckanwala.

In a major development in the murder of Ameer Balaj, the Organised Crime Unit has arrested Malik Sohail. The arrested suspect allegedly organised Ahsan Shah’s meeting with Teefi Butt.

As per details, Malik Sohail took Ahsan Shah with his face covered to Teefi Butt’s residence from Kalma Chowk in his car and Shah turned off his phone before the meeting.

Moreover, sources revealed that Malik Sohail was with Ahsan Shah during his 4 to 5 meetings with Teefi Butt.

Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Ameeir alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), was gunned down last Sunday in what police described as a targeted attack near Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Beg neighborhood.

According to police, the incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in a residential society near Thokar Niaz Beg as an armed assailant opened fire on Balaj Tipu, who recently joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), killing him on the spot.

Two other individuals sustained bullet wounds during the gunfire, as confirmed by the police. Meanwhile, the police said the suspect was also killed in retaliatory firing by Tipu’s gunmen.

The police said they are diligently examining the circumstances leading to the attack and the possible motives behind it.

Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Amir – alias Tipu Truckanwala – who was also shot dead in the parking lot of the Allama Iqbal airport in 2010.