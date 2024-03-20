Artificial Intelligence giant Nvidia unveils higher performing ‘superchip’

SAN JOSÉ - Nvidia on Tuesday unveiled its latest family of chips for powering artificial intelligence (AI), as it seeks to consolidate its position as the major supplier to the AI frenzy. “We need bigger GPUs. So, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to introduce you to a very, very big GPU,” said CEO Jensen Huang at a developers’ conference in California, referring to the graphics processors that are vitally important to creating generative AI. The event, dubbed the “AI Woodstock” by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, has become a can’t-miss date on big tech’s calendar due to Nvidia’s singular role in the AI revolution that has taken the world by storm since the introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022.