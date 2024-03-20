Artificial Intelligence giant Nvidia unveils higher performing ‘superchip’

SAN JOSÉ - Nvidia on Tuesday unveiled its latest fam­ily of chips for powering artificial intelligence (AI), as it seeks to con­solidate its position as the major supplier to the AI frenzy. “We need bigger GPUs. So, ladies and gentle­men, I would like to introduce you to a very, very big GPU,” said CEO Jensen Huang at a developers’ con­ference in California, referring to the graph­ics processors that are vitally important to creating generative AI. The event, dubbed the “AI Woodstock” by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, has become a can’t-miss date on big tech’s calendar due to Nvidia’s singular role in the AI revolution that has taken the world by storm since the intro­duction of ChatGPT in late 2022.