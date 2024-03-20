Wednesday, March 20, 2024
ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused

Agencies
March 20, 2024
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of 79 accused, including former fed­eral minister Asad Umar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi, until April 20. Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the accused, during which Zain Qureshi and other accused appeared and marked their attendance. However, Asad Umar did not ap­pear, and an application was filed on his behalf for exemption from personal appearance for one day, which was accepted by the court. Besides Asad Umar and Zain Qureshi, Ali Imtiaz, Shahid Hussain, Zohaib Hasan, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Umar Maqsood, Saifur Rehman, and others had filed bail petitions.

