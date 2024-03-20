Aurangzeb briefs US, Chinese envoys on govt’s economic priorities

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muham­mad Aurangzeb has held important meetings with the ambassadors of United States and China sep­arately to discuss the economic situation of Paki­stan. During the meeting with US Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome, they discussed important matters related to bilateral cooperation and mutual interests between Paki­stan and the United States.

Donald Blome extended felicitations to Muham­mad Aurangzeb upon his appointment as Minis­ter for Finance and Revenue and conveyed confi­dence towards further strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

Aurangzeb underscored the significance of Pak-US bilateral relations, highlighting their impor­tance at political, economic, and security levels.

He also shared that the new government is fully prepared to tackle the economic challenges and is determined to bring about macroeconomic stabil­ity in the country. He reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the ongoing IMF pro­gram and continuing the economic reform process initiated under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) 2019 and Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) 2023, with a focus on achieving fiscal and debt sustain­ability, social protection, and rebuilding foreign exchange reserves. Highlighting the priority areas for reforms, Minister Aurangzeb outlined the gov­ernment’s foremost priority of bringing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to prevent revenue leakages through end-to-end digitization, enhancing the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) re­forms, strengthening social protection measures, improving public financial management, imple­menting energy sector reforms, removing distor­tionary subsidies, and fostering private sector-led economic growth. Recognizing the United States as one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a significant source of foreign direct investment, Minister Aurangzeb expressed appreciation for the economic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Blome congratulated Government on positive step taken so far that resulted in visi­bly positive signs in the economy and hoped that it will help further stabilise the economy.