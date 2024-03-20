Balochistan IGP inaugurates new trauma centre building in Quetta Police Line

QUETTA - Balochistan Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inaugurated a new trauma centre building in Quetta Police Line on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Director Management Centre Dr Paras briefed the IGP regarding the new Police Trauma Centre.

Giving a briefing, Dr Paras said that in road ac­cidents and other minor accidents, precious lives were saved with immediate medical assistance.

The Police Line Trauma Centre has a 10-bed trauma center that it will provide immediate med­ical care to patients after completion, he said in briefing. On this occasion, IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that quality urgent medical assistance was the need of the hour while health facilities were the basic right of every human being.

The IGP further said that serving of the public was worship, services of the public was the first priority in police work.

Our main task is to give priority to the pub­lic interest, here the patients will continue to be treated in the already functioning centre and doc­tors as well as other facilities will be arranged as required, he said.

He said that better work was being done in the health sector and resources could be arranged for the things that would be needed on the oc­casion of the inauguration ceremony. Additional IGP Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DG Headquarters Qa­marul Hasan, DIG Quetta Hai Baloch, DIG Tele Ali Sher Jhkrani, AIG Welfare Fahad Khosa, SP Head­quarters Haleem Achakzai and other senior of­ficials were also present.