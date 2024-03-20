Balochistan’s education struggle

The largest province of Paki­stan has been backwards in the field of education since Paki­stan came into existence. In some areas of Balochistan, there are no schooling systems; if there are any, they lack teaching staff, and many schools are non-functional. Seeing the dire situation of educa­tion, many teachers, despite their duties, are occupied with other jobs. There is no one in the sys­tem to hold them accountable be­cause education officers seldom visit schools.

Given the conditions in govern­ment schools, private educational sectors have capitalised on open­ing schools in these areas. In the modern world, education is a fun­damental right of citizens, but in the deprived province of Pakistan, Balochistan, this right is often ne­glected. The teachers in govern­ment schools are well-educated and have been selected through rigorous examinations.

Moreover, many children in Balochistan, at the age of eight or ten, are engaged in work such as farming, mechanics, waiting ta­bles, or shepherding. The con­cept of education for the people of Balochistan is confusing, and parents perceive it as a waste of time. Consequently, they do not prioritise education for their children, leading to many chil­dren from poor families being kept out of school.

The unsettled schooling system, dilapidated school infrastructure, and lack of teaching staff have cre­ated negative attitudes toward ed­ucation. On the other hand, educa­tion is considered trivial by many, and the majority of children who are deprived of education come from impoverished families.

The government needs to ad­dress this critical situation by dis­patching education officers to visit neglected areas of Balochistan and conduct awareness programmes about the importance of education.

