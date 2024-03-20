Balochistan’s education struggle

The largest province of Pakistan has been backwards in the field of education since Pakistan came into existence. In some areas of Balochistan, there are no schooling systems; if there are any, they lack teaching staff, and many schools are non-functional. Seeing the dire situation of education, many teachers, despite their duties, are occupied with other jobs. There is no one in the system to hold them accountable because education officers seldom visit schools.
Given the conditions in government schools, private educational sectors have capitalised on opening schools in these areas. In the modern world, education is a fundamental right of citizens, but in the deprived province of Pakistan, Balochistan, this right is often neglected. The teachers in government schools are well-educated and have been selected through rigorous examinations.
Moreover, many children in Balochistan, at the age of eight or ten, are engaged in work such as farming, mechanics, waiting tables, or shepherding. The concept of education for the people of Balochistan is confusing, and parents perceive it as a waste of time. Consequently, they do not prioritise education for their children, leading to many children from poor families being kept out of school.
The unsettled schooling system, dilapidated school infrastructure, and lack of teaching staff have created negative attitudes toward education. On the other hand, education is considered trivial by many, and the majority of children who are deprived of education come from impoverished families.
The government needs to address this critical situation by dispatching education officers to visit neglected areas of Balochistan and conduct awareness programmes about the importance of education.
ALI HASSAN,
Balochistan.