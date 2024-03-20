Boosting IT exports

To alleviate the economic crisis, increasing exports, particularly in the IT sector, is crucial. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the development of a clear roadmap to enhance domestic IT exports, emphasising the need for legal and policy measures to stimulate investment and exports.
Despite recent progress, challenges persist, including government policies restricting IT companies and freelancers, hindering growth. Overcoming these hurdles could propel IT exports to 15 to 20 billion dollars annually, fostering economic independence.
JALASHK BALACH,
Dasht.