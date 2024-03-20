Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Boosting IT exports

March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

To alleviate the economic crisis, increasing exports, particular­ly in the IT sector, is crucial. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the development of a clear road­map to enhance domestic IT ex­ports, emphasising the need for legal and policy measures to stim­ulate investment and exports.

Despite recent progress, chal­lenges persist, including govern­ment policies restricting IT com­panies and freelancers, hindering growth. Overcoming these hur­dles could propel IT exports to 15 to 20 billion dollars annually, fos­tering economic independence.

JALASHK BALACH,

Dasht.

