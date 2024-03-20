Breast cancer is the most com­mon disease in women and the second leading cause of death in women after lung cancer. Breast cancer is the abnormal growth of cells that form tumours. These cells grow uncontrollably and have the ability to spread to other parts of the body, becoming deadly.

Breast cancer cells originate inside the milk ducts. They can spread into breast tissue, causing lumps or thickening.

In Pakistan in 2018, 627,000 deaths were attributed to breast cancer. The reason for this is that in this era, women feel ashamed to discuss their breast diseas­es. Therefore, in our country, many women are suffering from this condition. If your breast size changes or if your nipples become sore, change shape, or if there are skin dimpling on the breast, it could be a sign of breast cancer.

It should be emphasised to all women that if they experience these symptoms, they should inform their parents and seek treatment. Breast cancer can be treated with surgery, radia­tion therapy, chemotherapy, hor­mone therapy, and targeted ther­apy. Through these treatments, lives can be saved.

BAHAD RIND,

Lahore.