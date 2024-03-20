Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary exam 2023

APP
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Board of Secondary Education Karachi, Tuesday, announced results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part II Science and General Group (Regular and Private) Supplementary Examinations 2023. 

Chairman BSE Karachi, Dr. Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, informed that in total 11845 candidates participated in the supplementary exams while overall success ratio was 66.85 percent. 

Out of 9902 candidates registered in Science Group, 9422 candidates attempted the exams while 480 re­mained absent. With success of 6438 candidates, overall pass percentage of science group stood 68.33 percent. 

In the General group 1663 candi­dates got registered but 1584 ap­peared in the supplementary exams and among them 896 got success. The pass percentage in general group remained 56.57%. As many as 923 private candidates were regis­tered by the board in General Group.

Chief Secy directs to speed up action against profiteers

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024