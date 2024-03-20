By-election in two NA, two PK constituencies on April 21: ECP

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that the by-poll in two National Assembly and two provincial assembly’s constitu­encies would be held on April 21.

According to the spokesman of ECP, the by-poll would be held in NA-08 Bajaur, PK-22 Bajaur-IV, NA-44 DI Khan-1 and PK-91, Kohat. He said that a list of the candidates, who submit­ted nomination papers, had been is­sued while the scrutiny of the papers would be done till March 21, adding that the last date of filing appeals against the decisions of the ROs about rejecting and accepting the nomina­tion papers would be March 25.

The appeals would be decided by the appellate tribunal by March 28 and on the same date, the revised list of candidates would be issued. The candidates could withdraw their pa­pers on March 29 and a final list of the candidates along with the allot­ted election symbols would be issued on March 30. Meanwhile, scrutiny of nomination papers for 48 Senate seats, including 12 each from Punjab and Sindh, 11 from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two from the federal capital, was completed on Tuesday. In the federal capital, Na­tional Assembly members will elect representatives for one general seat and one seat for technocrats, includ­ing Ulema, in the Senate.

Meanwhile, members of the four provincial assemblies will elect sena­tors, including seven for general seats, two for women seats, and two for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province. Additionally, one seat for non-Muslims will be elected from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Polling for the Senate’s vacant seats from the federal capital will take place at Parliament House on April 2, 2024. The returning officer’s deadline to file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is March 21, 2024. The Tribunal is scheduled to dispose of appeals by March 25, 2024. Revised lists of candidates will be published on March 26, 2024. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 27, 2024.