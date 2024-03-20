Chairman PCB congratulates Islamabad United on winning HBL PSL 9

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Syed Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Islam­abad United’s players and of­ficials on their magnificent title triumph in the HBL PSL 9 on Monday night, at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The Chairman PCB attended the HBL PSL 9 final along with other PCB officials and lauded the winning team players for their stellar performance during the grand finale. Mohsin Naqvi said: “Islamabad United com­peted brilliantly in the tourna­ment and clinched the title with sheer resolve and courage. Mul­tan Sultans played a great brand of cricket as well. “Irrespective of the team winning the HBL PSL 9, this is the triumph of the whole sport-loving nation of Pakistan. I congratulate the people of Paki­stan for yet another successful HBL PSL season. It was only pos­sible with the untiring efforts of all the respective stakeholders involved for the successful stag­ing of the league.”