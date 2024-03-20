Chairman PCB congratulates Islamabad United on winning HBL PSL 9

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Syed Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Islamabad United’s players and officials on their magnificent title triumph in the HBL PSL 9 on Monday night, at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
The Chairman PCB attended the HBL PSL 9 final along with other PCB officials and lauded the winning team players for their stellar performance during the grand finale. Mohsin Naqvi said: “Islamabad United competed brilliantly in the tournament and clinched the title with sheer resolve and courage. Multan Sultans played a great brand of cricket as well. “Irrespective of the team winning the HBL PSL 9, this is the triumph of the whole sport-loving nation of Pakistan. I congratulate the people of Pakistan for yet another successful HBL PSL season. It was only possible with the untiring efforts of all the respective stakeholders involved for the successful staging of the league.”