China calls for making great effort to stop war in Gaza, avoid more casualties

Agencies
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, International

BEIJING  -  A Chinese foreign minis­try spokesperson Tues­day said that relevant members of the interna­tional community need to take substantive mea­sures and make a great effort to achieve an imme­diate cease-fire to avoid more casualties in Gaza. 

It has been over five months since the Gaza conflict broke out. The humanitarian situation on the ground has be­come extremely dire. The struggling “Dar Al-Shifa Hospital” is an epitome of the ongoing humani­tarian crisis in Gaza, Lin Jian said during his regu­lar briefing. 

He said that current­ly, the top priority is to achieve an immediate cease-fire, do everything possible to protect civil­ians, avoid more casual­ties and ease the humani­tarian crisis.

Relevant members of the international com­munity need to take sub­stantive measures and make a great effort to this end, he added. As per media reports, the Pal­estinian-Israeli conflict, now in its 164th day, has killed over 31.7 thousand people and wounded 73.7 thousand others in Palestine. Yesterday, Is­rael launched a military operation at Dar Al-Shifa hospital, the largest med­ical facility in Gaza, with Palestinian journalists arrested by Israeli forces during their raid.

Responding to a ques­tion about appointment of Mohammad Mus­tafa as the new Prime Minister of Palestine, the spokesperson said, China congratulates Mohammad Mustafa on taking office as the new Prime Minister of Pal­estine.

Lin Jian said, any ar­rangement concerning the future and destiny of Palestine must follow the principle of the Palestin­ians governing Palestine and fully reflect the Pales­tinians aspiration. 

We support the Pales­tinian authority in en­hancing its authority and effectively controlling all of Palestine’s territory, and support all political factions in Palestine in achieving internal rec­onciliation through con­sultation and dialogue, he added. He said, China stands ready to work with all parties to de-escalate the current ten­sions and bring the Pal­estinian question back to the right track of the two-State solution.

Agencies

