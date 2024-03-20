CM Maryam Nawaz okays housing scheme for low-income class

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has okayed a housing scheme for the low-income class in six cities of the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz here in Lahore today. During the meeting, the Punjab’s chief executive directed the authorities concerned for site selection for housing schemes in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi.

The Punjab CM also directed the officials to ensure all aspects regarding the facilitation of the masses while selecting the sites for the housing schemes in the aforesaid six cities of the province for the low-income class.

After being sworn in as Punjab’s first-ever female CM, Maryam Nawaz has launched numerous projects for the masses including Ramazan Nigehban, E-bikes on installments and others.

On March 18, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the decision in principle to start the metro bus project in three cities of Punjab.

She gave this approval while chairing a meeting in Lahore. PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the transport sector projects in Lahore. The CM also sought the plan for an underground train project in Lahore.