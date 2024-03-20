Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam vows to continue fight against terrorists

CM Maryam vows to continue fight against terrorists
Web Desk
8:32 PM | March 20, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasised the unwavering commitment to combat terrorism, acknowledging the pivotal role of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in suppressing terrorists for sustaining peace, stability, and economic progress.

Addressing extremism and violence in the name of Islam, she commended the role of officers and personnel of CTD as unsung heroes, crediting Shehbaz Sharif for establishing the institution.

Maryam Nawaz pledged resources for their endeavors. She underscored that sustainable law and order is imperative for Punjab's development, investment environment, and tourism promotion.

During the session, Additional IG Waseem Ahmed Khan briefed on CTD's performance. The CM also visited the CTD headquarters. She interacted with female officers, inaugurated the gym, and spent time with children in the daycare centre.

Among the attendees were Provincial Advisor Parvaiz Rashid, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, IG Punjab Police, Additional IG Operations, and other officials.

PM for early conclusion of Pak-UK Enhanced Strategic Partnership agreement

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1710912773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024