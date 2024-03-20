Coordination meeting sets stage for 14th SA Games in Pakistan

LAHORE - A crucial coordination meeting was held on here on Tuesday at the Paki­stan Olympic House. The meeting brought togeth­er the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the Ministry of Inter- Provincial Coordination (IPC), setting the stage for meticulous planning and seamless execution of the upcoming games in Pakistan.

The assembly was graced by the presence of Syed Mohammad Abid Qadri Gillani, President of Pakistan Olympic As­sociation, who extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests from the IPC, including the Federal Secretary and Additional Secretary. The key focus of the meet­ing was to strategize and ensure the flawless or­ganization of the diverse competitions that will feature in the prestigious event.

Highlighting the pro­active steps taken by the POA, President Gillani provided an update on a pivotal meeting held with all National Sports Federations (NSFs) on March 9, 2024, aimed at fostering effective collab­oration and planning for the games. POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood took the lead in delivering a comprehensive briefing to the IPC delegates, of­fering an in-depth look into the logistical and op­erational planning for the South Asian Games. This included discussions on venue allocations, event scheduling, sports disci­plines, accommodation arrangements, financial oversight, and other re­lated logistical concerns.

The meeting under­scored the importance of continuous coordina­tion and communication between the involved parties, agreeing on the necessity of regular meetings to ensure the 14th South Asian Games are a resounding success. With Lahore poised to be the central hub for the majority of the events, the involvement of the government of Punjab was recognized as cru­cial, highlighting their role as key stakehold­ers in the execution and planning process.