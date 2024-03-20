Court acquits Imran in two vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD - A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted the founder of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) in two different cases related to vandalism during the long march in 2022.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the plea of the PTI founder seeking acquittal in the cases registered at Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations. Defence coun­sel Naeem Panjutha ar­gued that all the cases registered against the PTI founder were fabri­cated and based on as­sumptions. He further contended that there were no witnesses in the cases, the policemen was the plaintiff, who had no authority to file the case.

The court inquired wheth­er the PTI founder had been acquitted in any case, to which the lawyer an­swered in the affirmative. Subsequently, the court acquitted the PTI lead­er in the two cases. Also, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an ap­plication to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to hold a po­litical gathering in Islam­abad on March 30 at 10 PM. The application was submitted by PTI leader Amir Mughal on Tuesday through Shere Afzal Mar­wat. The pleader named the Secretary of the Interi­or, the Chief Commission­er of Islamabad, and the IG of Islamabad as respon­dents in the application. PTI requested the court to grant permission to hold the political gathering at any venue, including F-9 Park, D-Chowk, or a pa­rade ground. The petition urged the court to issue a restraining order against the respondents to pre­vent the blocking of roads and any actions against party workers.