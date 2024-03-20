Court acquits Imran in two vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD - A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in two different cases related to vandalism during the long march in 2022.
Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the plea of the PTI founder seeking acquittal in the cases registered at Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations. Defence counsel Naeem Panjutha argued that all the cases registered against the PTI founder were fabricated and based on assumptions. He further contended that there were no witnesses in the cases, the policemen was the plaintiff, who had no authority to file the case.
The court inquired whether the PTI founder had been acquitted in any case, to which the lawyer answered in the affirmative. Subsequently, the court acquitted the PTI leader in the two cases. Also, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to hold a political gathering in Islamabad on March 30 at 10 PM. The application was submitted by PTI leader Amir Mughal on Tuesday through Shere Afzal Marwat. The pleader named the Secretary of the Interior, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and the IG of Islamabad as respondents in the application. PTI requested the court to grant permission to hold the political gathering at any venue, including F-9 Park, D-Chowk, or a parade ground. The petition urged the court to issue a restraining order against the respondents to prevent the blocking of roads and any actions against party workers.