Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Court convicts man for raping 11-year-old boy

Agencies
March 20, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE  -   A sessions court on Tues­day convicted an accused involved in raping an 11-year-old boy. The court handed down a 14-year imprisonment sentence to the con­vict, Muhammad Sohail, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 million. Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Saeed conducted the trial pro­ceedings and convicted the accused based on proven guilt. The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses and heard arguments from both parties during the trial proceedings. According to the prosecution, Harbanspura po­lice had registered a case against the accused, Muhammad Sohail, for raping an 11-year-old boy in 2022, following a complaint from the victim’s parents.

