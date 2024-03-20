Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Court grants bail to PTI leaders in election rigging case

Court grants bail to PTI leaders in election rigging case
Agencies
March 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  A local court in Islamabad has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Sher Afzal Marwat, Kha­lid Khursheed, Semmabiya Tahir, and Amir Mughal in a case related to pro­tests against election rigging filed at Kohsar police station. Additional Dis­trict and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard bail plea of the PTI leaders on Tuesday. The defense counsel, Sher Afzal Marwat, argued that PTI had held seventy-three peaceful protests after May 9 despite several attempts to ag­gravate situation. He further contended that all allegations leveled against PTI leaders were fabricated. Subsequently, court confirmed bail of the PTI leaders against surety bonds of Rs5000 each.

