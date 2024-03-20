Court urged for presidential immunity to Zardari in NAB cases

ISLAMABAD - Farooq H. Naik, the lawyer of President Asif Ali Zardari, appeared at the Accountability Court Islamabad on Tuesday in the Park Lane and Toshakhana references and argued that Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as President of Pakistan and all the graft cases should be made dormant since he has presidential immunity. Judge Nasir Javed Rana said the cases will be proceeded since there are other co-accused in the references as well. Earlier during the Park Lane reference hearing, lawyer Arshad Tabrez told the court that this reference was filed in 2019. This case is about a bank loan default and the reference should have been made after the statement of State Bank of Pakistan. NAB prosecutor Usman Masood told the court that jurisdiction of this case has yet to be decided as well. After listening the arguments the court adjourned till May 7. During the Toshakhana reference hearing in which Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani and two others are accused. Deputy Prosecutor General Azhar Maqbool Shah argued before the court that I.O. of this case is not in the court as he had to submit a report after Nawaz Sharif answered a questionnaire given by NAB. Farooq Naik again asked for the presidential immunity of Asif Ali Zardari and told the court that they will file a formal application on next hearing.