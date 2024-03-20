Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Court urged for presidential immunity to Zardari in NAB cases

Ali Hamza
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Farooq H. Naik, the lawyer of President Asif Ali Zardari, appeared at the Account­ability Court Islamabad on Tuesday in the Park Lane and Toshakhana referenc­es and argued that Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as President of Pakistan and all the graft cases should be made dormant since he has presidential immuni­ty. Judge Nasir Javed Rana said the cases will be pro­ceeded since there are oth­er co-accused in the ref­erences as well. Earlier during the Park Lane ref­erence hearing, lawyer Ar­shad Tabrez told the court that this reference was filed in 2019. This case is about a bank loan default and the reference should have been made after the statement of State Bank of Pakistan. NAB prosecutor Usman Masood told the court that jurisdic­tion of this case has yet to be decided as well. After lis­tening the arguments the court adjourned till May 7. During the Toshakhana refer­ence hearing in which Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani and two others are accused. Deputy Pros­ecutor General Azhar Maq­bool Shah argued before the court that I.O. of this case is not in the court as he had to submit a report after Nawaz Sharif answered a question­naire given by NAB. Farooq Naik again asked for the pres­idential immunity of Asif Ali Zardari and told the court that they will file a formal ap­plication on next hearing.

Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 2024

