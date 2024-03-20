CPPCA delegation holds talks with KP Assembly Speaker

PESHAWAR - The Canadian Pakistani Pakhtun Community Association (CPPCA) delegation, led by the association’s founding leader Fakhr-ul-Islam Toru, met with Speaker Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Sal­eem Swati, and Food Minister Za­hir Shah Toru at the Speaker House on Tuesday. Provincial Health Min­ister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, and other officials were also present, along with members of the delegation including Colonel Jahanzeb, Dr. Farman, Dr. Tariq, Dr. Manzar, Dr. Ejaz Mehboob, Zarbad­shah, Bahader Khan, Fahim Khan, Farooq Khan, and Sohail Khan. Overseas Pakistanis congratulated the officials on assuming their re­sponsibilities.