Crackdown underway on hoarders in Bahawalnagar

Our Staff Reporter
March 20, 2024
BAHAWALNAGAR  -  During Ramadan, the district administration of Bahawalnagar intensified its crackdown on high street sellers and hoarders on Tuesday. Accord­ing to details, price control magistrates inspected 25,282 shops, resulting in the arrest of 370 illegal profiteers and the filing of 69 FIRs. Additionally, 5 shops were sealed, and 1,202 shopkeepers were fined Rs29, 66,600 for 4,978 violations.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon mentioned the deployment of 50 ice control magistrates across the district for field operations. Citizens can report complaints via the district administration’s helpline 1718. The ad­ministration reiterated its commitment to continue robust action against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

Our Staff Reporter

