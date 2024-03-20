CTD arrests wanted TTP terrorist in Manghopir IBO

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday apprehended a Teh­reek-e-Talian Pakistan (TTP) terror­ist from Karachi’s Manghopir area over his involvement in various ter­rorist attacks in the country.

The terrorist, identified as Wali Rehman, is associated with terror­ist commander Azmat Ullah alias “Tariq” group and was arrested in an intelligence-based operation (IBO), said a CTD spokesperson.

The militant, who had fled to Dubai back in 2009, had even received sui­cide attack training from a previously killed terrorist, Qari Hussain, the offi­cial added. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the terrorist, said the spokesperson, adding that a case has been registered against the militant and further investigation is underway. The development comes as security forces continue to tighten the noose around terrorists after the country witnessed a significant surge in terror attacks for over a year, re­sulting in scores of both military and civilian casualties.

Most recently, at least seven Paki­stan Army soldiers — including a lieutenant colonel and captain — embraced martyrdom after gallantly fighting with terrorists as they at­tacked a security forces’ post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In response, Islamabad carried out intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the border regions inside Afghani­stan against terrorists launching at­tacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil.

Pakistani forces targeted terrorists belonging to TTP’s Hafiz Gul Baha­dur Group which is responsible for the March 16 attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan and multiple other ter­rorist attacks in the country.

Earlier this month, the CTD and Sindh Rangers arrested a TTP ter­rorist, identified as Mir Ovais, dur­ing a joint operation in the city’s Naval Colony area.

The security forces also recovered a hand grenade, one kilogram of ex­plosive material, a dead coat wire detonator, a Kalashnikov, and a sum of cash in his possession.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect was plotting terrorist activities in Karachi and has con­fessed to his involvement in attacks on an FC check post and the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore.