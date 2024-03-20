Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CTD arrests wanted TTP terrorist in Manghopir IBO

Militant linked with terrorist commander Azmat Ullah alias “Tariq” group and involved in various terrorist attacks

Our Staff Reporter
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday apprehended a Teh­reek-e-Talian Pakistan (TTP) terror­ist from Karachi’s Manghopir area over his involvement in various ter­rorist attacks in the country.

The terrorist, identified as Wali Rehman, is associated with terror­ist commander Azmat Ullah alias “Tariq” group and was arrested in an intelligence-based operation (IBO), said a CTD spokesperson.

The militant, who had fled to Dubai back in 2009, had even received sui­cide attack training from a previously killed terrorist, Qari Hussain, the offi­cial added. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the terrorist, said the spokesperson, adding that a case has been registered against the militant and further investigation is underway. The development comes as security forces continue to tighten the noose around terrorists after the country witnessed a significant surge in terror attacks for over a year, re­sulting in scores of both military and civilian casualties.

Most recently, at least seven Paki­stan Army soldiers — including a lieutenant colonel and captain — embraced martyrdom after gallantly fighting with terrorists as they at­tacked a security forces’ post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In response, Islamabad carried out intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the border regions inside Afghani­stan against terrorists launching at­tacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil.

Pakistani forces targeted terrorists belonging to TTP’s Hafiz Gul Baha­dur Group which is responsible for the March 16 attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan and multiple other ter­rorist attacks in the country.

Earlier this month, the CTD and Sindh Rangers arrested a TTP ter­rorist, identified as Mir Ovais, dur­ing a joint operation in the city’s Naval Colony area.

The security forces also recovered a hand grenade, one kilogram of ex­plosive material, a dead coat wire detonator, a Kalashnikov, and a sum of cash in his possession.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect was plotting terrorist activities in Karachi and has con­fessed to his involvement in attacks on an FC check post and the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore.

