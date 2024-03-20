Cucumber cultivation should be completed by April

FAISALABAD - The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start seasonal cultivation of cucumber immediately and complete it by April to get bumper yield. According to a spokesman of the agriculture (exten­sion) department, the cucumber is highly demanded during summer. Therefore, the growers should complete cultiva­tion of cucumber at the earliest as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent. For more information, the farmers should contact the nearest agri­culture office where agri experts and sci­entists were available for free guidance and help of the peasants, he added.