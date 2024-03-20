Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cucumber cultivation should be completed by April

APP
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Business

FAISALABAD   -  The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start seasonal cultivation of cucumber immediately and complete it by April to get bumper yield. According to a spokesman of the agriculture (exten­sion) department, the cucumber is highly demanded during summer. Therefore, the growers should complete cultiva­tion of cucumber at the earliest as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent. For more information, the farmers should contact the nearest agri­culture office where agri experts and sci­entists were available for free guidance and help of the peasants, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024