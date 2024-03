MULTAN - Three armed dacoits looted cash and valuables worth Rs1 million from a shop at city’s busiest business hub, Bosan Road, on Tuesday.

According to traders and police sources, three armed dacoits entered the Well Brite Electric Shop and snatched cash and valu­ables worth Rs1 million. The dacoits also snatched mobile phones and cash from the customers. Ba­hauddin Zakariya Police rushed to the site and cor­doned off the area. Howev­er, the dacoits managed to escape safely.