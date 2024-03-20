DC initiates crackdown on fraudulent Ehsaas agents

PESHAWAR - On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Mardan, Additional Assistant Com­missioner Khaula Haqdar conducted a review of the arrangements at the Ehsaas Kafalat centers. During the inspection, it was discovered that an agent in the village of Qasim, located in the Toru area, was illicitly deducting Rs. 500 from deserving women.

In response to this malpractice, Additional Assis­tant Commissioner Khaula Haqdar promptly took ac­tion by apprehending the perpetrator. A report de­tailing the incident was promptly forwarded to the Assistant Director of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). As a consequence, the BISP au­thority took swift measures by blocking the agent’s ID and confiscating his device.