Dental, diabetes and general surgery to be provided in Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital: Mayor

KARACHI  -  Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that medical facilities will be available to thousands of people with the opening of dental clinic, dia­betes clinic and general surgery in Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital. 

He said this while talking to media representatives after formally open­ing clinics for treatment of various ailments at the Sarfraz Rafiquee Sha­heed Hospital in New Chali on Tues­day. He said that all the assets of this city are the property of the citizens, therefore the demand of the people is absolutely legitimate that their problems should be solved.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of PPP in City Council Dil Muham­mad, Juman Darwan and other lead­ers and officers were also present. 

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the local PPP leadership has come here today to fulfill the promises made in the past regarding the Sar­fraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital, which was closed and deserted in the past, but is being restored today without spending a lot of money.

Dental clinic, diabetes and ENT clinic have been started in Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital, general sur­gery will also be started in this hos­pital in the next ten days, problems related to breast mammography faced by women in government hos­pitals will be solved here by provid­ing treatment facilities, here the OPD fee is fixed at Rs.20, he said.

He said that lot of money is spent on dental treatment in private hos­pitals, scaling and polishing of teeth in Dow Hospital is 4 to 5 thousand, in this hospital for root canal Rs 500 while scaling and polishing will be done in only 200 rupees. The infra­structure will be further improved in ten days, oral cancer is being treated at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. He said that KMC will further improve the medical facilities for the citizens, KMC is running 14 major hospitals in the city while, in the next three and a half years, the citizens will experience a significant change in every sector.

