DIG takes notice of teacher’s murder

LARKANA - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana on Tuesday took notice of the killing of a school teacher during a robbery last night at Hazaroo canal of Karampure road of Kashmore Kan­dhkot district.

A school teacher Allah Rakhyoo was killed during a road robbery last night. DIG Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab in a statement said that accused Hadi Nandwani and Payaro attacked the teacher Allah Rakhyoo.

DIG Police Larkana has ordered to register FIR, at the concerned police station.

Nasir Aftab said Police were con­ducting raids and patrolling at vari­ous places to arrest the accused in­volved in the incident. Police were tracing their location and soon they will be arrested.