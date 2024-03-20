Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Dist admin implements traffic plan during Ramazan

APP
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ABBOTTABAD   -   In response to the increased rush during Ramazan in Abbottabad, district ad­ministration and traffic police have implemented a comprehensive traffic plan aimed at mitigating congestion and reducing accidents on the city.

Despite existing restric­tions on dumpers and trucks on main highways during the day, traffic jams have become a com­mon occurrence, to ad­dress this issue, the traffic police have imposed re­strictions on both dump­ers and trucks from seven in the morning until sev­en in the evening.

The citizens of Abbot­tabad have expressed sup­port for the traffic plan, recognizing its impor­tance in easing traffic con­gestion during peak hours.

However, concerns have been raised about the impact on school children, who often get stuck in traffic during the morning rush, and the heightened traffic dur­ing the evening rush, ex­acerbated by the time for breaking the fast and in­creased routine.

Chief Secy directs to speed up action against profiteers

Traffic police empha­sized the importance of considering the public’s difficulties during Ram­adan, with the belief that the current hours of re­striction are appropriate

