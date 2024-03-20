Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Education dept gets target of 300,000 tree plantation: ADCR

Our Staff Reporter
March 20, 2024
KHANEWAL  -  Additional Deputy Com­missioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu has given a target of 300,000 tree plantation to education department under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Green Fu­ture” tree plantation cam­paign which was going to be started from March 21.

Presiding over a meet­ing regarding tree planta­tion campaign on Tuesday, the ADCR said that every student and teacher would plant one tree each and the campaign would be made successful at every cost. She said that the trees would not be less than a height of five to six feet. She said that the Dis­trict Education Officers have been directed to make Mey­awaki forests in the schools under their supervision.

Azooba maintained that the “Green Future” initia­tive of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif would be made suc­cessful in order to provide clean and green country to the next generation. She said that special monitoring would be made during the campaign. Assistant Com­missioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar, Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Education Malik Altaf and other con­cerned officers were also present in the meeting.

