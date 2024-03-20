Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Egypt’s Sisi congratulates Putin on election win

Agencies
March 20, 2024
CAIRO  -  Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratu­lated Russian conterpart Vladimir Putin Tues­day on his landslide re-election, his spokesman said. Sisi “extended his sincere congratulations” to Putin, whose elec­tion for a fifth term with 87.28 percent of the vote “reflects the confidence of the Russian people,” according to the presi­dency’s statement. Sisi “wished him success and the Russian people fur­ther progress and pros­perity.” Putin had run effectively unchallenged in the election, with only loyalist candidates al­lowed on the ballot in a process that Washington dismissed as “incred­ibly undemocratic”. Sisi had himself won a third term with 89.6 percent of the vote in a Decem­ber election in which he ran against a small field of relative unknowns. Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Cairo has maintained close ties with Putin, despite calls by Western allies to stand with Ukraine.

