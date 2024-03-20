Egypt’s Sisi congratulates Putin on election win

CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Russian conterpart Vladimir Putin Tuesday on his landslide re-election, his spokesman said. Sisi “extended his sincere congratulations” to Putin, whose election for a fifth term with 87.28 percent of the vote “reflects the confidence of the Russian people,” according to the presidency’s statement. Sisi “wished him success and the Russian people further progress and prosperity.” Putin had run effectively unchallenged in the election, with only loyalist candidates allowed on the ballot in a process that Washington dismissed as “incredibly undemocratic”. Sisi had himself won a third term with 89.6 percent of the vote in a December election in which he ran against a small field of relative unknowns. Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Cairo has maintained close ties with Putin, despite calls by Western allies to stand with Ukraine.