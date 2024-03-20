Excise police recover over 165kg drugs

PESHAWAR - The Excise police in the Peshawar Region foiled two attempts of narcotics smuggling on Tuesday and seized 165.6 kg of narcotics while apprehending two drug peddlers. In the first operation, a suspicious vehicle with the number BYS-678, ICT was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 144 kg of hashish. Another operation resulted in the recovery of 21.6 kg of opium from a vehicle with the number AHV-681 near the Motorway.
Following the seizures, the Excise police arrested two drug peddlers and initiated legal proceedings against them. Further investigation into the smuggling attempts is underway.