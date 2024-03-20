Excise police recover over 165kg drugs

PESHAWAR - The Excise police in the Pe­shawar Region foiled two attempts of narcot­ics smuggling on Tues­day and seized 165.6 kg of narcotics while appre­hending two drug ped­dlers. In the first opera­tion, a suspicious vehicle with the number BYS-678, ICT was intercept­ed, leading to the recov­ery of 144 kg of hashish. Another operation re­sulted in the recovery of 21.6 kg of opium from a vehicle with the number AHV-681 near the Mo­torway.

Following the seizures, the Excise police arrest­ed two drug peddlers and initiated legal pro­ceedings against them. Further investigation into the smuggling at­tempts is underway.