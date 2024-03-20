Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Faisalabad Police bust car lifter gang, recover valuables

Our Staff Reporter
March 20, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  Faisalabad Police claimed on Tuesday to have bust­ed a car lifters gang and recovered stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

In a press briefing at the Police Lines Complex here Tuesday, CPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia said that CIA staff with the anti-vehicle lifting section arrested five car lifters identified as Muhammad Wa­sim, Zafar alias Zafri, Shams ur Rehman, Allah Dit­tah alias Ditu and Basharat. The police recovered 22 stolen cars, 2 carry vans, 150 motorcycles, 6 loader rickshaws from them. The accused were involved in tempering chassis numbers of the vehicles after preparing fake documents of the vehicle sold in dif­ferent cities of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab prov­inces. The accused were traced through scientific lines. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

Our Staff Reporter

