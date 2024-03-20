Faysal Bank, Womenza Pakistan collaborate to empower freelancers

KARACHI - Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), the leading Islamic Bank of Pakistan, has partnered with Womenza Pakistan to facilitate freelanc­ers across Pakistan. This stra­tegic partnership underscores the commitment of both the organisations to foster eco­nomic independence and in­clusivity, particularly among women freelancers. Express­ing his inclination to further strengthening the thriving freelance sector of Pakistan, Chief Digital Officer, Faysal Bank Limited, Amin ur Rah­man stated, “We are delighted to join forces with Womenza Pakistan to empower women freelancers, a dynamic and growing segment of our econ­omy. At Faysal Bank, we be­lieve in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship and this collaboration will provide freelancers with the essential support to thrive in today’s digital landscape.” In line with this commitment of empow­ering freelance sector, FBL of­fers Burraq Freelancer Digital Account providing seamless digital account opening, along with a foreign currency digital account, and a host of value-added services. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from both the organ­isations. Present on the occa­sion, Co-Founder, Womenza Pakistan, Ms. Aiman Sami commented, “At Womenza Pakistan, we are dedicated to empowering female free­lancers and equipping them with the skills and resources needed to succeed in the digi­tal economy. Our partnership with Faysal Bank marks an im­portant milestone in our jour­ney to create a more inclusive and supportive ecosystem for freelancers, particularly women, by combining finan­cial empowerment with skill development and mentorship, with the added bonus of Is­lamic finance.” This collabora­tion between Faysal Bank and Womenza Pakistan marks a pivotal step towards creating a more empowered and resilient freelance community, driving positive change and economic growth across Pakistan.