PESHAWAR - In a major operation conducted by the Anti-Human Traffick­ing Circle of the FIA in Peshawar, two hu­man traffickers were apprehended for running illegal travel agencies. The ac­cused individuals, identified as Muham­mad Sulaiman and Naseer Hussain, were arrested during raids on the premises of travel agencies situated in Ram Das Chowk, Charsadda Chowk, and Deans Trade Center in Peshawar.