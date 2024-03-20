FIA nabs alleged accused selling Oxford books

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agen­cy’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle in Peshawar made an arrest on Tuesday related to the alleged selling of pi­rated books from the Oxford University Press. The ac­cused, Tufail Khan, was apprehended from the Oxford Book and Stationery Shop in Akora Khattak, district Nowshera, as confirmed by an FIA spokesperson. Ad­ditionally, the FIA seized a significant stock of pirated Oxford books from the accused during the operation.

Tufail Khan, the accused, is currently under investi­gation to reveal potential accomplices involved in the alleged piracy racket of Oxford books. The FIA’s ac­tions reflect a focused effort to curb intellectual prop­erty infringement and combat piracy within the pub­lishing industry.