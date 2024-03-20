FIA nabs alleged accused selling Oxford books

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle in Peshawar made an arrest on Tuesday related to the alleged selling of pirated books from the Oxford University Press. The accused, Tufail Khan, was apprehended from the Oxford Book and Stationery Shop in Akora Khattak, district Nowshera, as confirmed by an FIA spokesperson. Additionally, the FIA seized a significant stock of pirated Oxford books from the accused during the operation.
Tufail Khan, the accused, is currently under investigation to reveal potential accomplices involved in the alleged piracy racket of Oxford books. The FIA’s actions reflect a focused effort to curb intellectual property infringement and combat piracy within the publishing industry.