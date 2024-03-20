Wednesday, March 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA nabs alleged accused selling Oxford books

APP
March 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Federal Investigation Agen­cy’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle in Peshawar made an arrest on Tuesday related to the alleged selling of pi­rated books from the Oxford University Press. The ac­cused, Tufail Khan, was apprehended from the Oxford Book and Stationery Shop in Akora Khattak, district Nowshera, as confirmed by an FIA spokesperson. Ad­ditionally, the FIA seized a significant stock of pirated Oxford books from the accused during the operation.

Tufail Khan, the accused, is currently under investi­gation to reveal potential accomplices involved in the alleged piracy racket of Oxford books. The FIA’s ac­tions reflect a focused effort to curb intellectual prop­erty infringement and combat piracy within the pub­lishing industry.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024