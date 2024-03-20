Former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary

MIRPURKHAS - Former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary observed in his native village on Tuesday.

According to details, the 31st death anniversary of the former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo, a revered and straightforward political figure in Pakistan’s history, was solemnly observed in his native village, Khan Sahib Deen Muhammad Junejo near Sindhri. The ceremony was attended by a significant gather­ing of political, social, and religious dignitaries from Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and neighboring areas. The event commenced with a recitation from the Quran, followed by Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, the son of the late Prime Minister, laying a wreath at his fa­ther’s shrine and delivering a eulogy.