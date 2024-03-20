Four drug pushers held, 52-kg narcotics recovered

KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested four drug pushers after recovery of 52 kilogram drugs during sep­arate operations in various cities of the country.

A spokesman of ANF said that operations against elements involved in illegal drugs business and supply were conduct­ed in Islamabad, Lahore and Turbat.

During the said raids four drug pushers were apprehended with 51 kilo­gram hashish, 440 gram Ice (Crystal Meth), 124 heroin filled and four suspicious material filled capsules.

The detainees were being investigated after register­ing separate cases against them under Drug Act.