Four drug pushers held, 52-kg narcotics recovered

KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested four drug pushers after recovery of 52 kilogram drugs during separate operations in various cities of the country.
A spokesman of ANF said that operations against elements involved in illegal drugs business and supply were conducted in Islamabad, Lahore and Turbat.
During the said raids four drug pushers were apprehended with 51 kilogram hashish, 440 gram Ice (Crystal Meth), 124 heroin filled and four suspicious material filled capsules.
The detainees were being investigated after registering separate cases against them under Drug Act.